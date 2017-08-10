Beta Theta hearing resumes in Bellefonte

The preliminary hearing for 16 Beta Theta Pi fraternity brothers and the Alpha Upsilon chapter of Beta Theta is set to resume Thursday morning at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte.
Eighteen Beta brothers and the fraternity are facing charges ranging from involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, hazing and furnishing alcohol for their alleged roles in the February death of Penn State student Timothy Piazza, 19.
Thursday marks the fourth day of the hearing, as hours of video and multiple text messages were introduced as evidence in June by the county District Attorney’s Office. State College police Detective David Scicchitano has appeared since the beginning as the witness for the commonwealth.
Due to the length of the first day of testimony and evidence, the hearing was continued until July, when attorneys for the fraternity and members began their cross-examinations. Highlights of the questionings included determining exactly how much Piazza drank on the night in question and what constituted pressure to comply with pledging activities for the fraternity.
Cross-examination is scheduled to continue into Friday.
