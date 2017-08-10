Defense attorney puts focus on Penn State assistant athletic director Tim Bream

The defense attorney for Beta Theta Pi fraternity member Joe Sala followed a intense line of questioning on Thursday afternoon regarding Penn State assistant athletic director Tim Bream’s role in the fraternity house on the night of the pledge event where Timothy Piazza sustained fatal injuries.

Leonard Ambrose questioned State College police Detective David Scicchitano on the length of time Bream served as house manager, noting that multiple alcohol-related events occurred during his tenure. While Scicchitano could not testify that Bream was present during 2016 bid acceptance nights, he did confirm Bream had been in charge during three rush events in 2017 where alcohol was present.

Scicchitano testified again to statements made by Bream, saying that he had been at the house that evening but went to bed at the conclusion of the bid acceptance ceremony, before the alcohol obstacle course ensued. He testified that he did not learn if Bream had obtained approval through the Intrafraternity Council to have alcohol at any of the Beta Theta events.

Ambrose followed a similar line of questioning seen throughout the hearing, establishing that his client had no involvement in the decision to purchase alcohol or the purchase itself, nor did he intentionally or directly harm Piazza.

Scicchitano did testify prior to recess that Sala had been involved in a “drinking race” prior to the obstacle course in which pledges were reportedly made to finish a bottle of vodka. He also allegedly provided pledges with wine during the social event.

