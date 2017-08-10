Man facing drug, firearms charges

A Glen Richey man is facing charges for allegedly having a gun and drugs at the Clearfield County Fair on Aug. 4.
Creagan Lee Powell, 32, was charged by Clearfield borough police with a felony count of firearms not to be carried without a license, misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary count of public drunkenness. Powell waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, an officer at the fair noticed a white man who appeared to be under the influence of some type of substance. The officer noted that the man’s fidgeting behavior was common with methamphetamine users.
The officer reportedly approached him and asked if he was taking any prescription medication. The man, later identified as Powell, said no.
Powell was then asked if he had possession of any illegal drugs. He reportedly claimed he didn’t, and started pulling items from his pockets. While he did this, police said his hand remained in his left pocket holding onto a large item. The officer grabbed the pocket with Powell’s hand still inside, to secure the item in case it was a weapon.
When the officer asked if he had drugs in that pocket, Powell reportedly said yes. Another officer on the scene secured Powell’s other arm. Powell then allegedly stated that he had a gun. He was put in handcuffs, and a loaded .38 caliber Rugar was found in a holster in his front waist band, according to police.
Powell was taken to the detail command trailer on the fairgrounds, where police said the item in his pocket was found to be a metal box containing four clear baggies of methamphetamine, a cut straw and a razor blade.
In an interview with police, Powell said he wouldn’t hurt anyone with the gun because he was just carrying it for personal protection. He confirmed the gun was registered to him but he didn’t have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, according to the report.
