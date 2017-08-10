Beta Theta Pi preliminary hearing wraps for 4th day, DA expects it to end Friday

The preliminary hearing for the members of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and the fraternity itself charged in the death of Timothy Piazza closed Thursday with questioning by attorneys Julian Allatt and Ron McGlaughlin regarding their clients’ alleged roles in the pledge event.
Both Lars Kenyon and Parker Yochim face charges of reckless endangerment, which State College police Detective David Scicchitano attributed to their part in procuring the alcohol used during the obstacle course and the subsequent social event. He testified that both men were “low on the totem pole” in terms of their rank within the fraternity, but both participated in the social committee that helped plan the bid acceptance night.
Working on the social committee, he said, they acted as “middle men” for pledgemaster Daniel Casey and risk manager Michael Schiavone.
Both attorneys questioned Scicchitano on whether there was evidence that either of their clients had directly handed any of the pledges alcohol. Scicchitano agreed there was none.
Cross-examination for four fraternity members remains — Braxton Becker, Joseph Ems Jr., Ryan McCann and Lucas Rockwell. District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller said she expects the hearing to wrap up Friday.
Comments