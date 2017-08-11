Judge sets contempt hearing for Penn State assistant athletic director Tim Bream

A contempt hearing for Penn State assistant athletic director Tim Bream has been set for the end of the month.
District Judge Allen Sinclair ruled on the hearing after attorney Leonard Ambrose called Bream to the stand as a witness. When it was revealed Bream was not in the courtroom, private investigator Jeffrey Johnson testified to attempting to serve a subpoena to Bream over a period of months, eventually serving him through his employer, Penn State.
District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller said she had been in contact with Bream’s attorney, Matt Dinunzio, who reportedly denied his client had been avoiding the subpoena.
Ambrose argued that the service had been proper, requesting a contempt hearing from Sinclair. Sinclair subsequently set the hearing for Aug. 30.
Two additional days have also been scheduled to continue the preliminary hearing, as Sinclair blocked off Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 for final arguments for all attorneys.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments