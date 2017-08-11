A rabbit was fatally injured with a homemade arrow. Now police are investigating.

Most of the pictures are too graphic to release to the public, according to Centre Wildlife Care founder and Executive Director Robyn Graboski.
Just thinking about it is awful enough, she said.
A rabbit was found Thursday severely injured due to a homemade arrow puncturing its back and lungs. Penn State police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission have launched an investigation into who shot the wild animal.
Graboski said a Penn State police officer spotted the rabbit on the university’s campus with the makeshift arrow — an X-Acto knife taped to a short stick — sticking out of its back. The officer immediately took the rabbit to Animal Medical Hospital of State College, where a veterinarian tried emergency surgery to remove the arrow, treat an infection and close the wound.
The rabbit never woke up from anesthesia.
“The stress, trauma, infection, surgery and anesthesia was too much for the bunny,” she said. “It died shortly after surgery.”
Graboski is not aware of any familiar incidents and said it would be a difficult case to investigate without tips.
“We may never find the person who did this,” she said. “It will probably take someone bragging about this to friends or someone overhearing other people talk about it. Otherwise, this won’t be easy to investigate, but that doesn’t mean police and the game commission won’t try.”
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the game commission at 570-398-4744.
Comments