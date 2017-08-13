Boalsburg woman faces felony charges

A Boalsburg woman faces a string of felony charges after an alleged incident with law enforcement.
A State College police officer, two Centre County sheriff deputies and a probation officer made a welfare check July 31 on Donnee Louise Gordon, 30.
Law enforcement personnel asked to be allowed into Gordon’s apartment and secured an arrest warrant after she did not comply, according to police. The officers cut the chain off the door, but could not arrest Gordon, who allegedly locked herself in another room.
The officer again asked to be let in, but Gordon declined, according to the affidavit. Law enforcement personnel forced their way into the room as Gordon allegedly tried to block them until a deputy used pepper spray.
Gordon allegedly threw a metal picture frame at the officer, who stopped it from hitting his face with his elbow. The officer almost deployed his Taser, but chose not to due to Gordon’s erratic movement.
She then allegedly threw a kitchen knife at the officer and a deputy, according to the affidavit, but missed. Law enforcement personnel then “rushed” Gordon, who resisted by kicking them until they handcuffed her.
The officer observed six needle syringes and four glass pipes in the room that Gordon had locked herself in, according to the affidavit. Each item appeared to have residue, and some needles allegedly had blood stains.
Gordon was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was unable to post the $20,000 bail set by Judge Thomas N. Jordan on Friday, and was taken to Centre County Correctional Facility.
Her preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 23.
