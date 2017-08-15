Autopsy reveals Jeremy Cantolina’s cause of death

An autopsy report Tuesday night revealed the cause of death of the 38-year-old Snow Shoe man who was found lying in his driveway early Friday morning by a neighbor.
Jeremy Cantolina was killed by a gunshot wound to the head, according to Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers, and the manner of death was homicide.
Matthew Dreibelbis, 37, of Howard, allegedly confessed to the killing during a police interview, and was charged Saturday with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, aggravated assault, possessing instruments of crime and simple assault. Bail was denied by Judge Carmine Prestia, and he was taken to the Centre County Correctional Facility.
According to the affidavit, state police at Rockview were dispatched at 7:11 a.m. Friday to the 200 block of North Moshannon Avenue in Snow Shoe for a reported shooting. A female neighbor reported finding Cantolina lying between two vehicles in his driveway while she was walking her dog. She called 911 when no one answered the door at the residence, police said. EMS personnel were the first to arrive on the scene and began performing CPR, but were unable to revive Cantolina.
Troopers arrived shortly after, police said, and observed blood on the ground. Removal of Cantolina’s hat reportedly revealed a gunshot wound to the top of his head. No firearm or casings were found at the scene.
A witness reported hearing two shots earlier, police said.
A police interview with Cantolina’s wife revealed she had been in a long-term affair with Dreibelbis. According to the affidavit, she revealed that Dreibelbis allegedly said multiple times that he wanted to kill Cantolina.
During the interview with Cantolina’s wife, police also discovered that Dreibelbis had attempted to attain a permit to carry a firearm from the Centre County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 4, and used her as a reference.
Police located Dreibelbis Friday evening and took him into custody.
He reportedly confessed to the killing, saying he had begun thinking about killing Cantolina about a month ago, and started cleaning his ammunition with alcohol to remove evidence.
Dreibelbis told police he drove to Cantolina’s house at 2 a.m. Friday, parked a distance away and concealed himself behind the garage. He reportedly confronted Cantolina when he came out to his truck, firing two shots and fleeing the scene.
Police say Dreibelbis used a .38-caliber revolver, which he allegedly concealed at this brother’s residence after the shooting.
He said Cantolina’s wife would repeatedly state “she wished he was gone,” police said, telling Dreibelbis “she needed to be taken care of.” The suspect reportedly said he knew Cantolina was enrolled in a life insurance plan and the settlement would take care of her.
Dreibelbis agreed that he “killed for love,” police said.
His preliminary hearing is slated for 10 a.m. Aug. 23.
