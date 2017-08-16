Charges dismissed in drug case

Charges against a State College man were dropped Wednesday by District Judge Steven Lachman after a preliminary hearing at the Centre County Courthouse.
Robert L. Albro III, 30, faced felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility stemming from an alleged incident in May, according to court documents.
Ferguson Township police testified Wednesday to observing a controlled buy between a confidential informant and a second party for about a quarter-pound of marijuana. The officer testified to the informant’s statements that the buy was coordinated by Albro, who was reportedly out of town at the time.
A second purchase was reportedly made, the affidavit said, totaling about 217 grams.
Albro’s attorney, Marc Decker, challenged the officer’s testimony, saying neither the informant or the second party physically verified Albro as being the individual who provided the marijuana. He went on to argue that Albro’s only alleged role in the transaction was through the informant’s claim that the 916-area-code phone number he used to reportedly contact his client was Albro’s number.
Lachman dismissed all charges after hearing arguments from both the defense and prosecution.
