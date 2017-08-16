Woman cut down advertisements, swung scissors around, police say

A Massachusetts woman faces charges in Centre County after allegedly cutting down advertisements at a Boggs Township gas station.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Rockview, a trooper responded Tuesday to the Valero gas station along the 800 block of North Eagle Valley Road for a report of a female “acting erratically.” On arrival, the trooper found the woman in her vehicle in a nearby parking lot appearing “agitated, uncooperative and erratic.”
When asked for identification, the woman stated she “flushed it down the toilet,” police said, but was identified through a passport as Kay J. Suarez, 30, of Dorchester, Mass. Suarez reportedly stated she cut down signs in front of the gas station because they should not be advertising tobacco products “that kill people.”
She also stated that she didn’t mean to hit anyone with the scissors, police said, but didn’t want them taken away so she could continue to cut down signs.
The trooper spoke with a woman on the scene, police said, who advised she had seen Suarez near the signs acting “strangely.” Suarez reportedly then went to her car, retrieved a pair of scissors and began to cut down the advertisements.
When told to stop, police said, Suarez refused, asking the woman to help her “save the world.” Suarez was allegedly told to leave the lot multiple times but refused. When the woman tried to stop her, police said, Suarez struck her on the arm with the scissors.
A witness reportedly said he saw Suarez cutting down the signs, police said, saying she was “waving the scissors around wildly and in disregard for all around her.” He was reportedly able to get the scissors away from her.
Suarez was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, according to court documents, and charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment and defiant trespassing; and summary charges of harassment, criminal mischief and driving while privileges are suspended. Straight monetary bail was set at $250,000 and she was taken to the Centre County Correctional Facility.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Aug. 23.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
