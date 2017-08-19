Woman wakes up to find unknown man in home

State College police said a woman woke up to find an unknown man in her College Township home early Saturday morning.
Sgt. Chris Hill said the woman was sleeping on the couch at a house on Oak Ridge Avenue, when she woke up and found an unknown man “digging through the kitchen cabinets.”
The man, Hill said, exited out of a back door of the home after he was confronted.
The incident happened about 1 a.m. Saturday.
Police said the individual is described at a 6-foot-2-inch college-aged man who was wearing a baseball hat and dark-colored clothing.
If identified, he could face criminal trespassing charges, Hill said.
Comments