Woman wakes up to find unknown man in home

From CDT staff reports

August 19, 2017 10:18 PM

State College police said a woman woke up to find an unknown man in her College Township home early Saturday morning.

Sgt. Chris Hill said the woman was sleeping on the couch at a house on Oak Ridge Avenue, when she woke up and found an unknown man “digging through the kitchen cabinets.”

The man, Hill said, exited out of a back door of the home after he was confronted.

The incident happened about 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the individual is described at a 6-foot-2-inch college-aged man who was wearing a baseball hat and dark-colored clothing.

If identified, he could face criminal trespassing charges, Hill said.

