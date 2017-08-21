Family arrested for allegedly operating drug ring

Five family members have been arrested on drug charges.
The relatives allegedly operated a cocaine distribution ring in Clearfield County, according to a release by state Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
Todd Anderson, 45, Catherine Anderson 34, Robert Gavlak, 27, Pamela Gavlak, 51, and Leroy Bryant, 37, were arrested on felony charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They allegedly sold about $134,000 worth of cocaine over the last 12 months. Todd Anderson was identified as the leader of the distribution ring, which allegedly got its supply of drugs from Beaver County.
“This drug ring was selling more than $10,000 of cocaine a month – pumping their poison into Clearfield and surrounding communities,” Shapiro said. “People in Clearfield County are fed up. We hear them and we’re taking action. This family of cocaine dealers is shut down.”
A probe into the alleged drug ring began in the summer of 2016 and resulted in investigators conducting a series of controlled buys from the family. Investigators also seized more than 70 grams of cocaine, $2,750 in cash and drug paraphernalia in raids in Houtzdale and Philipsburg.
Todd Anderson’s wife is Catherine Anderson. His mother-in-law is Pamela Gavlak, and his brother-in-law is Robert Gavlak. Leroy Bryant is Todd Anderson’s uncle.
Todd Anderson and Catherine Anderson were charged with five counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, five counts of felony criminal use of a communication facility, felony conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, felony corrupt organization, felony conspiracy to organize crime and felony dealing or promotion.
Bail for Todd Anderson was set at $1 million by Clearfield County District Judge James Hawkins. Bail for Catherine Anderson was set at $250,000.
