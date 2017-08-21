Milesburg man fires shotgun during struggle, police say

A Milesburg man was taken into custody early Saturday after allegedly firing a shotgun during an altercation.
According to state police at Rockview, Glenn M. Schaut II, 27, was asked to leave Stover’s Tea Room in Milesburg at an unspecified time. Schaut returned to his residence, but sometime after, reportedly caused damage to a vehicle, breaking a mirror and the rear window.
A verbal argument occurred between Schaut and an unknown male on the phone, police said, after which Schaut retrieved a 20-gauge Winchester shotgun from his residence and confronted the man.
At about 2:10 a.m. Saturday, police said, Schaut walked to a parking lot adjacent to Stover’s Tea Room with the loaded shotgun and pointed it at a man and woman “in a threatening manner.” A struggle ensued between Schaut and the man at which point the shotgun fired, hitting the side of a building.
The man was able to restrain Schaut until troopers arrived, police said.
He was arraigned Saturday before District Judge Allen Sinclair, according to court documents, and charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Straight monetary bail was set at $50,000 and he was taken to the Centre County Correctional Facility.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 30.
