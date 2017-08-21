Woman charged with assault, upset about children ‘mouthing off’

A Philipsburg woman faces assault and endangerment charges after an alleged verbal argument became physical Friday.
According to state police at Rockview, a trooper responded at about 4:50 p.m. to the 40 block of Ash Street in Benner Township for a reported domestic incident. A male at a neighbor’s house stated that Betty A. Simpson, 65, had become upset over the behavior of their children.
The man claimed that at about 3:30 p.m., Simpson began breaking mirrors and pictures with a broom handle, police said, and swinging the handle at the children. While breaking the glass items, glass was reportedly flying at the children as well.
The man took the children from the residence to the neighbors to call the police, police said. After the children were safe, he reportedly went back to the residence to gather clothes and let things cool down.
While in the driveway, Simpson allegedly approached him holding knives in her hands, police said, and yelled, “I will (expletive) kill you if you take the girls.” She reportedly stabbed at the tires of his vehicle before he was able to leave the scene.
Simpson was interviewed at the barracks, police said, where she stated she and the man had been engaged in a verbal argument. She reportedly retaliated against him because she was “mad about the girls mouthing off.”
Simpson was arraigned Friday before District Judge Allen Sinclair, according to court documents, and charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of children. Straight monetary bail was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Wednesday.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
