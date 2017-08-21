Man’s alleged spanking of son leads to criminal charges

A Centre Hall man faces charges after allegedly spanking his son to the point of bruising.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Rockview, a trooper responded at about 10 a.m. Sunday to a Potter Township residence for a welfare check of a 2-year-old boy. On arrival, the trooper met with Dusti T. Jackson, 26.
The trooper advised that the boy’s mother had called Saturday to check on her son because of pictures she received from the boy’s father. Jackson reportedly confirmed he was the father and had sent the pictures.
Jackson stated he, his girlfriend, the boy and girlfriend’s children were at the Grange Fair on Saturday, police said. He reportedly claimed his son was misbehaving and they left the fair. At about 5 p.m., after they took the other children home, he allegedly took his son to a nearby corn field and struck him four to five times with his hand on the butt area.
The trooper observed bruising on the boy’s buttock and leg, police said. Jackson reportedly said he was very angry at the time and, due to his anger, he “should not be around his son until he receives parenting classes.”
Jackson was arraigned Sunday before District Judge Allen Sinclair, according to court documents, and charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault and endangering the welfare of children, and a summary charge of harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 30.
