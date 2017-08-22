Bomb threat closes North Atherton Wal-Mart

Police are investigating an active bomb threat Tuesday at the North Atherton Street Wal-Mart in State College.
Ferguson Township police say the incident could be related to a robbery and bomb threat is currently under investigation at the nearby SPE Federal Credit Union on Science Park Road.
Wal-Mart was evacuated late Tuesday afternoon, and was still closed to customers as of 5:25 p.m.
By 5:15 p.m., most of the Wal-Mart employees were seen seeking shelter in the parking lot as a rainstorm moved into the area. Other store employees were stationed near the store entrance, notifying customers that the store was temporarily closed, as emergency crews responded to the scene.
The robbery and bomb threat at the credit union occurred shortly after the bomb threat at Wal-Mart, at about 4 p.m.
Ferguson Township police Chief Chris Albright said an individual entered the credit union at about 4 p.m. and demanded money, received cash and left on foot.
A green package was left by the man on the counter, and credit union employees activated a silent alarm to alert police. Employees were told that the package could be detonated from 2 miles away, Albright said. Bomb squads are on the scene, investigating the package.
Employees told police the suspect was 6 feet tall and wearing a purple dress, a mask and ivory hood.
Albright said the man fled toward Circleville Road.
