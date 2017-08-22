More Videos

Police searching for SPE Federal Credit Union robber 1:54

Police searching for SPE Federal Credit Union robber

Pause
Parents of Timothy Piazza go to hearing 0:28

Parents of Timothy Piazza go to hearing

Police investigating credit union robbery 0:25

Police investigating credit union robbery

Thunderstorm approaches State College 0:29

Thunderstorm approaches State College

Tim Bream topic of discussion at Beta Theta Pi preliminary hearing 1:47

Tim Bream topic of discussion at Beta Theta Pi preliminary hearing

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 1:20

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year

This is what the solar eclipse looks like through a cereal box 1:27

This is what the solar eclipse looks like through a cereal box

Competition at practice intensifies as first game draws near 1:19

Competition at practice intensifies as first game draws near

Protesters chant “blood on your hands” to Charlottesville City Council 1:14

Protesters chant “blood on your hands” to Charlottesville City Council

Kline's thoughts on first day of prelims for Beta brothers 1:56

Kline's thoughts on first day of prelims for Beta brothers

  • Police searching for SPE Federal Credit Union robber

    Ferguson Chief Chris Albright talks about the investigation for a robbery at the SPE Federal Credit Union on Science Park Road in State College on Tuesday afternoon

Ferguson Chief Chris Albright talks about the investigation for a robbery at the SPE Federal Credit Union on Science Park Road in State College on Tuesday afternoon Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Ferguson Chief Chris Albright talks about the investigation for a robbery at the SPE Federal Credit Union on Science Park Road in State College on Tuesday afternoon Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Crime

Police search State College area neighborhoods for robbery suspect

By Shawn Annarelli and John Boogert

Centre Daily Times

August 22, 2017 8:23 PM

Ferguson Township police, the FBI and several other law enforcement agencies are searching for a robbery suspect who allegedly threatened to use a gun and explosive device at SPE Federal Credit Union.

Ferguson Township police Chief Chris Albright held a briefing with the media at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday on the ongoing situation that may also include two other bomb threats — one at the North Atherton Street Walmart prior to the robbery and another at Penn State’s Research West near the White Golf course. Albright said the bomb threats could not be definitively linked.

Albright said an individual entered the credit union at about 4 p.m. and demanded money, received cash and left on foot. Police have not determined how much money was stolen.

A green package was left by the man on the counter, and credit union employees activated a silent alarm to alert police. Employees were told that the package could be detonated from 2 miles away, Albright said. A bomb squad determined that the device in the package was not a threat.

Police have searched for the robbery suspect in areas including Tudek Park and the Heights, according to Albright.

Employees at the credit union described the suspect as a 6 foot tall male wearing a purple dress, an ivory hood and a mask.

Patton, Penn State, Spring, State College and state police also responded to the bank robbery. A dog from the Bloodhound Search Team is being used in the search for the suspect.

Lauren Muthler contributed to this report.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Parents of Timothy Piazza go to hearing

View More Video