Police search State College area neighborhoods for robbery suspect

Ferguson Township police, the FBI and several other law enforcement agencies are searching for a robbery suspect who allegedly threatened to use a gun and explosive device at SPE Federal Credit Union.
Ferguson Township police Chief Chris Albright held a briefing with the media at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday on the ongoing situation that may also include two other bomb threats — one at the North Atherton Street Walmart prior to the robbery and another at Penn State’s Research West near the White Golf course. Albright said the bomb threats could not be definitively linked.
Albright said an individual entered the credit union at about 4 p.m. and demanded money, received cash and left on foot. Police have not determined how much money was stolen.
A green package was left by the man on the counter, and credit union employees activated a silent alarm to alert police. Employees were told that the package could be detonated from 2 miles away, Albright said. A bomb squad determined that the device in the package was not a threat.
Police have searched for the robbery suspect in areas including Tudek Park and the Heights, according to Albright.
Employees at the credit union described the suspect as a 6 foot tall male wearing a purple dress, an ivory hood and a mask.
Patton, Penn State, Spring, State College and state police also responded to the bank robbery. A dog from the Bloodhound Search Team is being used in the search for the suspect.
Lauren Muthler contributed to this report.
