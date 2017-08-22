Police search State College area neighborhoods for robbery suspect

More Videos 1:54 Police searching for SPE Federal Credit Union robber Pause 0:28 Parents of Timothy Piazza go to hearing 0:25 Police investigating credit union robbery 0:29 Thunderstorm approaches State College 1:47 Tim Bream topic of discussion at Beta Theta Pi preliminary hearing 1:20 How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 1:27 This is what the solar eclipse looks like through a cereal box 1:19 Competition at practice intensifies as first game draws near 1:14 Protesters chant “blood on your hands” to Charlottesville City Council 1:56 Kline's thoughts on first day of prelims for Beta brothers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Police searching for SPE Federal Credit Union robber Ferguson Chief Chris Albright talks about the investigation for a robbery at the SPE Federal Credit Union on Science Park Road in State College on Tuesday afternoon Ferguson Chief Chris Albright talks about the investigation for a robbery at the SPE Federal Credit Union on Science Park Road in State College on Tuesday afternoon Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Ferguson Chief Chris Albright talks about the investigation for a robbery at the SPE Federal Credit Union on Science Park Road in State College on Tuesday afternoon Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com