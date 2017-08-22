‘Credible bomb threat’ reported at PSU

A third bomb threat in the State College area was reported Tuesday evening.
Penn State sent out an alert at 8 p.m., notifying the public of a “credible bomb threat” at the Research West building, off Atherton Street near the IST bridge on the golf course side of the road.
Police responded earlier Tuesday to a bomb threat at the North Atherton Walmart and a reported robbery at SPE Federal Credit Union on Science Park Road.
Ferguson Township police Chief Chris Albright said an individual entered the credit union at about 4 p.m. and demanded money, received cash and left on foot.
A green package was left by the man on the counter, and credit union employees activated a silent alarm to alert police. Police responded to the scene with a bomb squad and bloodhounds, as the suspect fled toward Circleville Road.
The suspect was described as a 6-foot-tall man wearing a purple dress, a mask and ivory hood.
Albright said the suspect should be considered “armed and dangerous,” and the public is not to engage him if they see him, but are to call police immediately.
Police, including a SWAT team, followed reports that the suspect fled to Tudek Park, and conducted a thorough sweep of the area.
As of 8:30 p.m., Ferguson Township, Patton Township, Spring Township, Penn State and state police officers, along with FBI, bomb squad and bloodhound search teams are actively responding to the situation.
