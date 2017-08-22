A robbery suspect allegedly threatened SPE Federal Credit Union employees with a gun and an explosive device Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.
Crime

Ferguson Township police release picture of robbery suspect

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

August 22, 2017 9:48 PM

Ferguson Township police have released a picture of the person who they say robbed the SPE Federal Credit Union.

The suspect walked into the credit union at about 4 p.m. Tuesday and wore a purple dress, ivory hood and mask to hide their identity. SPE employees described him as a 6 foot tall male, but could not determine his race.

The robbery suspect threatened to use a gun and explosive device if he was not given money. He put a note with the threat and a bag on a counter, received cash from an employee and fled on foot.

Two other bomb threats were made in the State College area — one shortly before the robbery at the North Atherton Street Walmart and another about four hours after the robbery at Penn State Research West near the White Golf course. It has not been determined if the bomb threats are connected.

Police have searched in State College area communities including Tudek Park and the Heights for the suspect.

Albright said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who believes they see the suspect should contact police immediately.

