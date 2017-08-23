Dreibelbis bound over on murder charges

More Videos 1:54 Police searching for SPE Federal Credit Union robber Pause 0:28 Parents of Timothy Piazza go to hearing 0:19 Investigation leads to murder charge 0:29 Thunderstorm approaches State College 0:20 Vigil for Charlottesville, Va., held in downtown State College 1:14 Protesters chant “blood on your hands” to Charlottesville City Council 3:05 This is what the new Houserville Elementary School will look like 3:10 This is what the Corl Street Elementary School renovation will look like 1:20 How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 2:49 Wolf speaks at Ag Progress Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Dreibelbis walks into court for hearing Matthew Dreibelbis attended his preliminary hearing Wednesday at the Centre County Courthouse. He is charged with several felonies including first- and third-degree murder in the shooting death of Jeremy Cantolina. Dreibelbis allegedly had a three-year affair with Cantolina's wife, according to state police at Rockview. Matthew Dreibelbis attended his preliminary hearing Wednesday at the Centre County Courthouse. He is charged with several felonies including first- and third-degree murder in the shooting death of Jeremy Cantolina. Dreibelbis allegedly had a three-year affair with Cantolina's wife, according to state police at Rockview. John Boogert jboogert@centredaily.com

