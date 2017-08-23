Clearfield County man faces weapons, drug paraphernalia charges

A Clearfield County man faces charges in Centre County after police reportedly found him in possession of firearms and drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Philipsburg, a trooper on patrol at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday noticed a vehicle backed off the roadway near the intersection of Spike Island Road and Penn 5 Road in Rush Township. The trooper reportedly observed a male in the driver’s seat who appeared to be unconscious.
The man, identified as Joshua A. Wojtowich, 33, of Beccaria, awoke when the trooper knocked on the window, according to police, and said he had arrived at the spot at about 12:30 a.m. after a verbal argument with his girlfriend.
The trooper observed the grip of a pistol sticking out of a bag in the backseat, police said, which Wojtowich confirmed he was carrying. He also reportedly admitted he did not have a permit to carry.
The trooper retrieved the fully loaded .45-caliber gun, police said, which was found to be registered in a different name. Wojtowich reported that he had purchased the pistol from a friend a few months earlier.
A search of the vehicle revealed smoking pipes, pieces of tin foil, pen straws, four pistol magazines, 80 rounds of ammunition and a brass knuckle knife, police said. A PennDOT query reportedly showed Wojtowich has an active protection from abuse order against him stating he cannot be in possession of firearms.
He was taken into custody and arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Allen Sinclair, according to court documents, and charged with felony counts of prohibited possession of firearms and firearms not to be carried without a license; as well as multiple misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an instrument of crime with intent and other weapons charges.
Straight monetary bail was set at $75,000 and he was taken to the Centre County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is slated for Sept. 6.
