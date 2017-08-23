Man cited after found walking along Mt. Nittany Expressway

A 21-year-old man was cited after being found walking along a highway in Harris Township early Wednesday.
According to State College police, the unnamed man was found “disoriented” at about 3 a.m. walking near the Old Fort exit along the Mount Nittany Expressway/state Route 322 East. The man had reportedly gotten lost walking from the 500 block of West College Avenue to the University Gateway apartments along the 600 block of East College Avenue.
It was estimated the man was walking for about two hours, police said. He was cited for pedestrians under the influence of alcohol.
