Tyrone police investigate convenience store robbery

Tyrone Borough police are seeking a suspect wanted in the armed robbery of a borough convenience store.
At about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the Choice Cigarettes store at 100 W. 10th St.
On the scene, it was learned that a white male wearing a dark colored hoodie, T-shirt and pants with a black ski mask entered the store, police said. He reportedly threatened the clerk with a knife while demanding money. He left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and ran west toward Burley Avenue.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Tyrone police at 684-1365.
