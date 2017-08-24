Patton Township police investigate another Walmart bomb threat

Patton Township police investigated reports of a bomb threat at the North Atherton Street Walmart Wednesday evening, but no devices were found.
Walmart was closed briefly at about 5 p.m., Patton Township police Officer Matt Shupenko said, as police searched through the building and storage areas. Nothing was located, he said, and the incident remains under investigation.
This marks the second bomb threat at the North Atherton Walmart this week, as police investigated a threat Tuesday shortly before a Ferguson Township bank robbery. It’s unknown at this time, Shupenko said, if the same individual was responsible for both calls.
Police will continue usual patrols around the area, he said, saying search warrants have been issued to find the source of the threats.
Comments