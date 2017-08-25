Blair County man attempted to run from troopers, police say

A Blair County man was charged in Centre County after allegedly resisting arrest in early August.
State police at Philipsburg said in a release that troopers were placing Brandon J. Koleno, 22, of Williamsburg, under arrest on Aug. 3 in Philipsburg for multiple warrants when he attempted to flee on foot. Koleno was reportedly warned to stop running but continued to flee.
Police subsequently used a Taser to stop him, and he was taken into custody, police said. He was charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and escape and was taken to the Centre County Correctional Facility under $20,000 straight bail.
Comments