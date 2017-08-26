2 State College residents charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot

Two State College residents were arraigned on a slew of charges earlier this week in Chester County, stemming from an alleged murder-for-hire scheme.
According to court documents, Christopher J. Pickard, 29, is facing 29 charges, including three counts of first-degree murder, felony possession of a firearm and criminal use of communication facility.
Latrice Marie Harrington, 27, is facing 26 charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, felony sales of firearms, possession of a weapon and criminal use of a communication facility.
The court document said both are being held at the Chester County Prison. Pickard is being held on $1 million bail, while Harrington is being held on $500,000.
According to Philly.com, a routine traffic stop by state police led to an investigation of the alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy.
Pickard was pulled over by police on Aug. 3 for a traffic violation on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, the website says.
He allegedly provided the trooper with false identification, and was later found with 813 baggies of heroin.
According to Philly.com, Pickard thought a male passenger in his car during the time of his arrest was “ratting him out” to police, and allegedly devised with Harrington a plan to kill him.
Police reportedly learned about the plot, which allegedly included a $2,000 cash reward and heroin in exchange for the killing, while Pickard was being held in jail.
Further investigation, according to Philly.com, found Pickard’s girlfriend, Harrington, was acting as the negotiator between Pickard and the undercover cop acting as the hit man.
The defendants are scheduled for a preliminary hearing 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 11.
