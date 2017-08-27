Police clear bomb threat at Benner Pike Walmart

Employees and shoppers were told to evacuate Sunday afternoon as police investigated a bomb threat at the Benner Pike Walmart.
The store was closed to the public from about 4:45-6 p.m., as State College police officers and the K-9 Unit swept the premises, including the roof, for evidence.
Lt. Chris Fishel said the threat was made via phone, and no evidence of explosives was found in Walmart.
This incident marks the third bomb threat made at a State College-area Walmart this week. A bomb threat Tuesday closed the North Atherton Street Walmart, while police, the FBI and a bomb squad were also investigating a robbery and threat of explosive device at SPE Federal Credit Union on Science Park Road, and another bomb threat at a Penn State research building. Patton Township police then investigated reports of a bomb threat Wednesday evening at the North Atherton Street Walmart.
