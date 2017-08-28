Man charged after crash seriously injures 2

A crash caused by alleged driving under the influence put two people in the hospital.
The crash occurred at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Penns Valley Road near Paradise Road in Penn Township, according to state police at Rockview.
A vehicle driven by Theadore Horman was traveling westbound on Penns Valley Road when it rear ended an Amish horse and buggy. Two people in the buggy were ejected, and one was unconscious at the scene, according to dispatchers. They were taken by helicopter to Mount Nittany Medical Center. Police have not released their identities.
Horman, 26, of Centre Hall, was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance and was also taken to the hospital for a blood draw. Police said charges were filed against him for aggravated assault while driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence.
Millheim Fire Company also responded to the scene.
This report will be updated.
Comments