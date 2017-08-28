2 sentenced to house arrest for roles in Penn State-Ohio State riot

A Penn State student and a second individual were sentenced to probation Monday for their roles in a 2106 riot in downtown State College.
More than a dozen people, including 11 students, were charged with rioting or disorderly conduct as fans spilled into the streets of State College after the Penn State football win over Ohio State in October. Initial borough estimates put the damage at about $18,000, as police said street lights and stop signs were taken down.
Multiple area police departments responded as an estimated 5,000 to 10,000 people filled the downtown area, the CDT previously reported. Crowds were ordered to disperse by police.
Among those charged were student Evan M. Paris, 22, of Fort Washington, and Jacob H. Pfaff, 19, of Glenholden. According to their respective attorneys, Paris ultimately pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment, while Pfaff pleaded to counts of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and purchase of alcohol by a minor.
Centre County Judge Katherine Oliver sentenced Paris to 30 days to 23 1/2 months of in-house detention to be served in Montgomery County followed by one year of probation. He was ordered to pay the costs of prosecution, a $200 fine and serve 10 days of community service.
Oliver also sentenced Pfaff to 30 days to 23 1/2 months of in-house detention to be served in Delaware County followed by one year of probation. He was ordered to pay the costs of prosecution, a $450 fine, $2,110 in restitution to the State College borough and serve 10 days of community service.
