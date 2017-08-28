Bellefonte police arrested Joseph Rodriguez in September 2016 after responding to a domestic call at his 437 Halfmoon Street residence and discovering a meth lab. Rodriguez was sentenced to jail Monday on numerous counts related to the manufacture of meth.
Crime

Bellefonte man sentenced for operation of meth lab

By Jeremy Hartley

August 28, 2017 5:03 PM

A Bellefonte man was sentenced to jail time for his part in the operation of a meth lab discovered in the Bellefonte borough last year.

Police responded to a residence along Halfmoon Street last September to investigate a suspected meth lab after police said an arrest lead officers back to the house. The discovery of chemicals used in the manufacture of meth prompted a response by the state police Clandestine Lab Response Team.

Joseph Rodriguez, 36, was subsequently charged with numerous counts related to the manufacture of meth. Those charges were filed in May.

According to information at the sentencing, he pleaded guilty to several of the counts, including charges of disposing of chemical waste, the manufacture of methamphetamine and reckless endangerment.

He was sentenced by Centre County Judge Katherine Oliver to six-to-23-and-a-half months of incarceration at the Centre County Correctional Facility with credit for seven days already served, followed by two years of probation. He must also pay the costs of prosecution, a $100 fine and serve four days of community service.

Jeremy Hartley

