Documents reveal backstory in attempted murder case

When Christopher Pickard was first picked up by state police in Chester County, it was Aug. 3.
That was just over two months after he walked out of Centre County Correctional Facility.
Pickard, 29, is now charged with felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intention to sell from that Chester County traffic stop, where police say he was found with 813 baggies of heroin. He also faces drug paraphernalia and false identification misdemeanors, but those are the least of his problems.
Pickard and girlfriend Latrice Harrington, 27, both listed as State College residents, came away with a long list of serious felonies for an alleged scheme to have another passenger in the car at the time of the Aug. 3 arrest killed in return for a bounty of cash and heroin.
The charges including conspiracy, solicitation and criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder, felony possession of a firearm and criminal use of communication facility for Pickard and conspiracy and criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder, felony sales of firearms, possession of a weapon and criminal use of a communication facility for Harrington.
Pickard’s criminal history has roots in Centre County. His record shows drug charges for which someone turned him in to police each time.
According to court records, Pickard’s first Centre County arrest came in 2011, when he was picked up by Patton Township police after months of investigation. Police brought him in on those same drug selling charges after a criminal informant purchased marijuana from him on multiple occasions in 2010 at residences on Vairo Boulevard and in Lemont.
A second case, also involving a controlled buy, was filed days after the first and later combined. He entered a guilty plea in May 2011.
He was sentenced to three months in jail on those charges, as well as another year of intermediate punishment, including in-home detention.
In 2014, Pickard was caught in another police sting, this time with the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Again, court documents show a criminal informant bought drugs from Pickard. This time, the drugs were heroin.
In June 2016, he pleaded guilty to delivery of those drugs, a charge that could have meant 15 years in jail and a $250,000 fine, according to his plea colloquy. Instead, he received a sentence of 11 1/2 months to 23 1/2 months in Centre County jail followed by three years of probation.
He was paroled on May 29 and supervision for his probation was transferred to Philadelphia. The terms were standard, including a prohibition on use, possession or transportation of drugs, a similar restriction on firearms and “that you violate no law of this commonwealth or any other jurisdiction during your probation period.”
Just 66 days later, the Chester County traffic stop occurred.
Pickard is being held on $1 million bail in the attempted murder case and $400,000 for the heroin charges. Harrington’s bail is set at $500,000.
Centre County Judge Jonathan Grine issued a bench warrant for Pickard on Aug. 9. The new charges violate the terms of his probation.
Lori Falce: 814-235-3910, @LoriFalce
