Someone spray painted a racist slur on a State College park bench, so police took action

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

September 20, 2017 12:05 PM

A racist slur was recently spray painted on a Tudek Park bench, according to Ferguson Township police Chief Chris Albright.

The police department has launched an investigation into the incident, Albright said.

The graffiti was reported by one person at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, and the police officer who wrote a report felt it was done between Saturday night and Sunday morning. The n-word was scrubbed off by police officers after they took pictures of the scene.

“Our guys took pictures, left and came back with cleaner to get that off,” Albright said. “It was a nice day with a lot of people in the park. We didn’t want to leave it sit there for any amount of time, especially with families and kids there.”

It is not the first time an incident like this has occurred, according to Albright, who said children were arrested several years ago after spray painting racial slurs on a small tunnel near Blue Course Drive.

“It’s one of those things where you see this, and I don’t understand it,” Albright said. “It’s a place where families and friends meet and have fun. Something like this is very disappointing.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Ferguson Township Police Department at 237-1172 or 800-479-0050.

Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli

