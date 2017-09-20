A bank manager felt something wasn’t right. Now a State College man is in jail

A State College man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly cashing his girlfriend’s mother’s check for $3,500.
Ferguson Township police say they responded Tuesday to PNC Bank at 1408 N. Atherton St. where a woman reported she had not cashed the check, but she knew who did.
Travis D. Hadden, 26, allegedly entered the bank, cashed the check and walked out with all the money. A bank manager called the woman after the check was cashed, because he felt something wasn’t right. He also provided police with the check, which had the woman’s old Virginia address on it.
The bank manager told police the old address, the check number being out of sequence with current check numbers and the “odd looking signature” of the woman alarmed him enough to call her, according to the affidavit. The woman allegedly told police Hadden was living in her home and must have found the old checks.
Bank security staff offered police a picture of the man who cashed the check, and the woman positively identified Hadden as the man in the picture.
Hadden faces felony charges of forgery and theft by unlawful taking or disposition and a misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property.
Hadden is being held at Centre County Correctional Facility after being unable to post $50,000 bail set by District Judge Allen Sinclair.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
