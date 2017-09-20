Inmates and their wives allegedly conspired to smuggle cellphones, contraband into Benner state prison

Four people — two inmates and their wives — have been charged in an alleged conspiracy to smuggle cellphones and “implements for escape” into Benner state prison.
Charges against the wives came at the beginning of August, according to court documents, while one male inmate was recently bound over and the second awaits a preliminary hearing.
The charges stem from a reported incident in July 2016, the affidavit filed by the state Department of Corrections states, when two cellphones, two cellphone charges and a set of six Torx screwdriver bits were seized from the inside of a box of toilet tissue. The box had been prepared to be delivered from the prison warehouse to the A Unit.
Six inmates had been assigned to work in the warehouse that day, the affidavit said. Through the investigation, it was reportedly revealed that Vernon Patillo, 36, had been working in the section of the warehouse where paper products are processed.
Agents reviewed recorded telephone conversations between inmate Latif K. Simmons, 38, and his wife, Tammy Simmons, 54, from several days earlier, the affidavit said, during which he gave Patillo’s wife, Ganaya R. Davis, 40, “detailed directions” on where the contraband was to be delivered and hidden so it could be retrieved at a later date.
Latif Simmons also reportedly spoke to Tammy Simmons on where the contraband was to be delivered, the affidavit said, saying that money would be sent to her for delivering the items.
Simmons reportedly has a history of trying to smuggle contraband, particularly cellphones, into correctional institutions in the past, the affidavit said, and is awaiting trial for one of those incidents.
In a conversation between Patillo and Davis, the affidavit said, it was revealed that the cellphones were put in the wrong pickup location. In a three-way call, Patillo reportedly attempted to direct Tammy Simmons to where they needed to be placed.
A warranted search of Tammy Simmons’ residence reportedly recovered the cellphone called by Latif Simmons from the prison, the affidavit said.
Patillo was interviewed by agents regarding the items, the affidavit said. He reportedly initially denied any knowledge, but later confessed to having conversations with Davis and making the arrangements. He also allegedly admitted receiving payments for these arrangements.
Davis was interviewed as well, the affidavit said. She too initially denied knowledge, but later reportedly admitted to making the three-way calls and receiving a payment of $700. She also allegedly admitted she knew Tammy Simmons was bringing items that were not permitted into the prison.
Agents reviewed Tammy Simmons’ financial transactions between May and August 2016, the affidavit said, which showed a total of $275 in Western Union payments under names of individuals who had visited other prison inmates. No charges were filed against these inmates or the visitors.
Based on the facts, the affidavit said, it appeared that Latif Simmons conspired with Tammy Simmons, Patillo and Davis to smuggle “telecommunication devices and instruments of escape” into Benner state prison.
All four have been charged with felony counts in dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activities, criminal conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility, according to court documents. They were also charged with misdemeanor counts of of implements for escape and prohibited telecommunications devices to inmates.
Charges were filed against Davis and Tammy Simmons in early August. Both posted bail and were released from the Centre County Correctional Facility on Sept. 7 and face formal arraignments on Sept. 27.
Patillo waived his right to a preliminary hearing on his charges Wednesday. The charges now move to the county Court of Common Pleas. Simmons was slated to have a preliminary hearing Wednesday, but the hearing was continued to an unknown date.
