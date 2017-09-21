Former Penn State football player pleads guilty day before trial

A former Penn State running back scheduled for a non-jury trial Thursday instead pleaded guilty on a charge of simple assault late Wednesday.
Curtis Enis, 41, was charged in early January with counts of simple assault and harassment after a reported incident in downtown State College.
Enis played for the Nittany Lions in the 1990s before being drafted fifth overall in 1998 by the Chicago Bears. He played for three seasons in the NFL, amassing 1,497 yards. He ran for 3,256 yards and 36 touchdowns at Penn State and was a consensus 1997 All-American.
Officers were waved down by Lions Den staff on Oct. 22 to help an injured man, the CDT previously reported. Staff pointed out Enis as the aggressor and said the former star running back was unprovoked in his attack.
Bar staff attempted to restrain Enis, who weighs about 300 pounds, but were unsuccessful, State College police reported. Enis then tackled another man, who suffered severe damage to his right knee. The man had been walking in the area and did not know Enis or understand why he was tackled, according to police.
As previously reported, one man needed surgery for ligament damage to his knee. Another had to make multiple medical visits after he was punched in the face.
Enis denied any wrongdoing and told police that he had been attacked, defended himself and was trying to get away from the situation.
A one-day, non-jury trial was scheduled for Thursday morning before Centre County President Judge Pamela Ruest, court documents indicated. Enis, however, pleaded guilty before Ruest late Wednesday, according to court administration.
He pleaded guilty to one count of simple assault and both counts of harassment, the Centre County District Attorney’s Office said. He was sentenced to 18 months probation to be carried out effective immediately.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
