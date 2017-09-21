Fraternity attorneys ask to be dropped from criminal case

If you are already confused by who is charged in the Beta Theta Pi hazing case, the issue of who represents who might be worse.
A filing from attorneys representing the fraternity is asking the judge to allow Jackson Kelly PLLC and lawyer Michael P. Leahey to withdraw as counsel in the case.
But who do they represent, exactly?
The document says they represent Alpha Upsilon chapter. That’s the branch of the national Beta organization at Penn State, or at least the branch that was at Penn State until the university permanently banned the fraternity after the death of Timothy Piazza.
Piazza, 19, sustained injuries in a fall at a party at the chapter’s Burrowes Street house on Feb. 2, but didn’t receive medical help for about 12 hours. He died on Feb. 4 of brain injuries and internal bleeding.
The fraternity and 18 members were subsequently charged with a variety of crimes, with Beta Theta Pi and a small core group charged with the most serious, such as felony involuntary manslaughter. Those have since been dismissed, with just misdemeanors, including hazing, remaining, along with 14 members still as defendants.
But the lawyers point to problems with who was charged initially. Beta Theta Pi was charged, not the chapter. Those charges were withdrawn and refiled against Alpha Upsilon.
The latest filing addresses another splintering — the difference between the “Board of Directors of Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Beta Theta Pi, Inc.” and the “Beta brothers” of the “active chapter.”
The difference is that the board of directors is made up of past members who are now part of what Leahey’s filing calls “the housing corporation.” The board owns the house, pays the bills and makes the decisions, as evidenced by the lawsuit between the group and Donald Abbey, the alumnus who says he gave them more than $8 million and is suing to get it back or take the house.
The members of the “active chapter,” including president Brendan Young, one of the charged individuals, are the men who were attending Penn State, and may have been living in the house and taken part in the social activities until the chapter’s dissolution.
That’s a difference Leahey says District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller should have been aware of since she had been dealing with the legal team on behalf of the board since March, when Alpha Upsilon sued the State College police to get back video surveillance footage of the night Piazza fell.
On May 16, the attorneys requested a bill of particulars after Parks Miller announced the charges recommended by an investigating grand jury.
“The grand jury’s findings of fact consist of 310 paragraphs, not one of which suggests any level of criminal culpability to (Alpha Upsilon),” the request said, pointing instead to the active chapter as those identified.
Parks Miller did not respond to that request in court or in a filing.
During subsequent proceedings, Leahey said, “It has become abundantly clear that Alpha Upsilon is not a party to this criminal complaint but rather the istrict ttorney is leveling these charges at the active chapter.”
And that chapter doesn’t exist anymore, he pointed out.
Leahey said he never represented what is considered the active chapter.
Parks Miller is not impressed by the motion.
“The corporation has tried to have their cake and eat it too. They first invoked standing and wanted to obtain original incriminating tapes from police before we could discover they had been tampered with,” she said.
“Now that they lost their unprecedented effort to get their hands on actual evidence, they spin 180 and say they shouldn’t be involved at all. These are totally inconsistent positions,” Parks Miller said. “The corporation still exists. This particular chapter does not. The organization is definitely trying to divorce themselves from the brothers, yet Pennsylvania provides that a corporation is liable for the conduct of its agents and officers. Evidence in court showed that brothers in this case were fulfilling both roles.”
Lori Falce: 814-235-3910, @LoriFalce
