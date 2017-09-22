Police arrest car-theft suspects in State College

Two men from Georgia were arrested Thursday morning in State College after police responded to a suspicious vehicle call
A witness observed two men sitting in a car for a long period of time in a parking lot between Coal Alley and South Barnard Street, according to State College police.
Officers located the vehicle at 9:52 a.m. and learned it had been stolen in South Carolina. Police later determined the men were suspects in a car theft four days earlier in State College.
Ronald Porter, 24, and Keenan Lockhart, 20, both of Ellenwood, Ga., were charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor receiving stolen property and felony firearms violations. Lockhart was also charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Each man was unable to post $40,000 bail set by District Judge Thomas Jordan and were placed in the Centre County Correctional Facility. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Sept. 27.
