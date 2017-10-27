Morrisdale man charged with drug offenses fails to appear in court

A Morrisdale man accused of possessing 80 bags of heroin failed to attend his preliminary hearing.
William John Lamb Jr., 25, was charged with a felony count of manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and misdemeanor counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after state parole officers allegedly saw the drugs in his home.
Lamb was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court in Clearfield County, but the hearing was held without him because he did not appear for the proceeding. All charges were held to court by District Judge James Hawkins and sent on the Court of Common Pleas for further disposition, according to court documents. A bench warrant was issued for Lamb’s arrest.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, state parole officers arrived at Lamb’s Morrisdale residence in March to serve an arrest warrant on Lamb, who was on state parole. After Lamb’s father let them inside the home, they found Lamb lying on a bedroom floor. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were allegedly in plain view of these officers who then contacted state police at Clearfield.
The troopers reportedly seized 80 stamp bags of heroin, bags of packaged marijuana, needles, rolling papers, a scale and other empty baggies.
