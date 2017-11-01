Crime

Clearfield County shooting death ruled a homicide

From CDT staff reports

November 01, 2017 3:25 PM

State police at Clearfield are investigating the shooting death of a Morris Township man.

According to a release by state police, troopers responded Monday to the 70 block of Bass Lane to investigate the death of Brett Bamat, 36. The report indicated Bamat had apparently died of a gunshot wound.

Clearfield County Deputy Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder reported Wednesday that an autopsy of Bamat revealed a single gunshot wound to the chest as the cause of death. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The incident is still under investigation.

