Clearfield County shooting death ruled a homicide

State police at Clearfield are investigating the shooting death of a Morris Township man.
According to a release by state police, troopers responded Monday to the 70 block of Bass Lane to investigate the death of Brett Bamat, 36. The report indicated Bamat had apparently died of a gunshot wound.
Clearfield County Deputy Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder reported Wednesday that an autopsy of Bamat revealed a single gunshot wound to the chest as the cause of death. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.
The incident is still under investigation.
