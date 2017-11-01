Judge granted early hearing waiver on DUI charges

A Centre County judge charged with a DUI has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
Judge Thomas K. Kistler was charged Oct. 19 with driving under the influence after allegedly striking a security traffic officer along East Park Avenue the evening of the Penn State-Indiana football game. He was reportedly driving with a blood alcohol content level of .231 percent, the affidavit said.
A preliminary hearing for the charges was scheduled for Nov. 22. However, court documents showed Kistler was granted an early waiver Wednesday.
The charges now move to the county Court of Common Pleas.
