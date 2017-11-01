NYC attack suspect brandished air guns. How dangerous are they?

How dangerous can an air gun be?
For many people, they are the BB guns that were playthings. They are a memory, a Christmas present in third grade or what Grandma used to scare squirrels away from her bird feeder.
But even in “A Christmas Story,” there was the ever-present warning: “You’ll shoot your eye out.”
That warning was literal for a 13-year-old State College student when a 14-year-old boy shot him in the face with an air rifle last month. Jason Anderson lost his eye in the attack.
On Tuesday, when the suspect in custody for the bike path terrorist attack in New York City jumped out of the Home Depot truck police say he drove through blocks of pedestrians and cyclists, he had two things in his possession. Uzbek national Sayfullo Saipov had an air rifle and a paintball gun.
Police say he was shot when he jumped out brandishing the weapons, though they were not used.
But how powerful is an air weapon, really?
In Pennsylvania, officials say they are powerful enough to now be used for hunting.
In March, the law changed to allow air gun use in small game and furbearer animal hunting, as well as to have the guns along while trapping, according to Game Commission Communication Director Travis Lau.
Small game includes animals like rabbits and squirrels. Furbearers generally have a little more bite, starting with animals like raccoons and opossums but going up to foxes, coyotes and bobcats.
Lau said there is no special requirement for the weapons — which were added to the list of legal sporting arms — other than that a user has to have a valid hunting license and therefore should have completed a state-mandated hunting course.
The legislation that put the weapons forth as legal came from state Rep. Matt Gabler, R-DuBois.
“They are relatively new. At least, air rifles that have the knock-down power to be used during hunting season are,” Lau said.
He said the evolving technology can move something from a more casual use to a real hunting weapon. He compared air rifle transition to the crossbow, which was approved as a legal hunting weapon in 2006.
State law does set some limits and requirement on who can buy and use an air rifle. You have to be 18 years old to buy it, and if you aren’t 18, you can only use one under the supervision of an adult. Only a parent, guardian or adult instructor can give or lend a minor an air rifle.
The NRA has a Home Air Gun Program that “brings marksmanship activities directly to the community where a new appreciation for the shooting sports can be kindled and pursued,” according to the downloadable guide. The program is for “all ages interested in shooting.”
