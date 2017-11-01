Philipsburg-area man charged with homicide

A Philipsburg-area man has been charged with homicide.
Dustin Tyler Thomas, 27, of Hawk Run, in Morris Township, Clearfield County, is in Clearfield County Prison. District Judge Jerome Nevling denied bail at arraignment.
District Attorney William A. Shaw, Jr., announced Wednesday that Thomas was being charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
The charges stem from the death of Brett Bamat, 30.
The Clearfield County Coroner’s office confirmed Wednesday that Bamat died of a single gunshot wound.
The shooting was reported Monday.
According to state police Trooper Matthew Gray, the call came around 8:30 p.m. Police arrived at Bass Lane, a small road just off state Route 53 near Hawk Run. That was where they found Bamat.
Police say a witness reported the two men arguing before Thomas revealed a handgun and shot Bamat once.
According the a press release from Shaw, Thomas fled the scene. He was later apprehended by police at his residence.
“This was a dangerous situation and the police did an outstanding job in safely resolving the issue,” Shaw said.
A preliminary hearing for Thomas is set for Nov. 6.
