Crime

Animal organ found in front of Beta Theta Pi house

From CDT staff reports

November 02, 2017 4:52 PM

Penn State police are investigating a report of an animal organ being found on campus.

The animal organ, which was not identified by police, was discovered Thursday in front of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house along Burrowes Streeton campus. According to police, the Centre County coroner determined it was from an animal.

The incident remains under investigation, police said. The fraternity house has been the focus of several high-profile incidents as of late, most recently for having been rented out to alumni during football weekends.

