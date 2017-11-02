Caretakers facing charges after children reportedly left in car

A Boggs Township man was charged with two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children after allegedly leaving children unattended in a vehicle.
An off-duty police officer noted two small children locked in a car on Oct. 19 at the Nittany Mall, State College police said. While observing the car, one of the children reportedly put a plastic bag over his head briefly.
The caretakers returned to the car after about 25 minutes, police said, saying they were returning items at the mall and did not mean to leave the children, ages 4 and 1, unattended for so long.
