State College man facing bank robbery, bomb threat charges

Ferguson Township police have arrested a 31-year-old State College man who allegedly made bomb threats and robbed SPE Federal Credit Union in August.
Police said in a release that Rodrequis Armanti Council conspired with a 40-year-old Georgia man to build the bomb-like devices and place them at Research West on Penn State’s campus and at the North Atherton Street Walmart. Their efforts were allegedly an attempt to divert police resources from the area of the 4 p.m. Aug. 22 robbery.
Police said Council selected the bank that was later robbed by the Georgia man who has not been named. Ferguson Township police plan to file charges against the Georgia man while working with the FBI.
The Georgia man also allegedly robbed a bank in Virginia. Council was charged with criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, criminal conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking, terroristic threats and receiving stolen property. District Judge Carmine Prestia set bail for Council at $300,000, and he was taken to the Centre County Correctional Facility.
Comments