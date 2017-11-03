sannarelli@centredaily.com Shawn Annarelli
sannarelli@centredaily.com Shawn Annarelli

Crime

State College man facing bank robbery, bomb threat charges

By Shawn Annarelli

November 03, 2017 5:44 PM

Ferguson Township police have arrested a 31-year-old State College man who allegedly made bomb threats and robbed SPE Federal Credit Union in August.

Police said in a release that Rodrequis Armanti Council conspired with a 40-year-old Georgia man to build the bomb-like devices and place them at Research West on Penn State’s campus and at the North Atherton Street Walmart. Their efforts were allegedly an attempt to divert police resources from the area of the 4 p.m. Aug. 22 robbery.

Police said Council selected the bank that was later robbed by the Georgia man who has not been named. Ferguson Township police plan to file charges against the Georgia man while working with the FBI.

The Georgia man also allegedly robbed a bank in Virginia. Council was charged with criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, criminal conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking, terroristic threats and receiving stolen property. District Judge Carmine Prestia set bail for Council at $300,000, and he was taken to the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings

    Timothy Piazza's parents attended preliminary court hearings Wednesday at the Centre County Courthouse. Beta Theta Pi and 18 fraternity members face charges in connection with their son's death.

Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings

Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings 0:24

Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings
Parents of Timothy Piazza go to hearing 0:28

Parents of Timothy Piazza go to hearing
Kline's thoughts on first day of prelims for Beta brothers 1:56

Kline's thoughts on first day of prelims for Beta brothers

View More Video