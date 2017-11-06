A woman was being released from custody. She allegedly tried to punch a state trooper instead.

An Altoona woman is facing several charges after an alcohol-related incident in which she was the passenger escalated.
State troopers at Hollidaysburg stopped a vehicle Saturday morning for suspicion of DUI. The passenger was 26-year-old Chantel Marie Christy, and police have not named the driver.
State troopers determined Christy was under the influence of alcohol and could not drive herself home, but she allegedly refused to get a ride from the scene and became combative. She was arrested for public drunkenness at about 2:45 a.m.
Christy was transported from the scene and was going to be released to her mother. Instead of getting into her mother’s vehicle, Christy allegedly tried to punch a state trooper who removed her handcuffs.
That led to Christy being arrested a second time.
Christy was charged with felony aggravated assault, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
Comments