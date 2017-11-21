Woman to serve jail time for crash that injured 4-year-old son

A Frenchville woman accused of driving an ATV under the influence when she crashed and seriously injured her 4-year-old son pleaded guilty Tuesday in Clearfield County Court.
Amber Ruth Brady, 28, pleaded guilty to DUI, a felony count of accidents involving death or personal injury, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and additional summary charges. For this case and a second DUI case, Judge Paul Cherry sentenced her to nine months to two years in the county jail.
The charges stem from an incident in Girard Township on July 19, 2016, when Brady wrecked her ATV.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the crash occurred near Ridge Road, but Brady moved the ATV to the area near the Shawville-Frenchville Highway. When police arrived, they saw the ATV on the berm of state Route 879. Brady’s son was crying because of a severe leg injury.
Brady, who was also injured, was near the vehicle, holding her ribs. She was bleeding and appeared to stagger around the scene. She explained that she crashed because of a problem with the vehicle’s power steering.
After Brady was treated at UPMC Altoona, it was determined her blood alcohol content was 0.183 percent.
The boy was treated at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
A witness told police Brady asked her not to call 911 but to just take them to the hospital. This witness also reported that Brady told her that as she crashed, the boy was thrown from the vehicle. She picked him up, placed him in the vehicle and drove to the witness’s residence.
