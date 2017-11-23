Crime

Bellefonte man pleads guilty in child porn case

By Jeremy Hartley

jhartley@centredaily.com

November 23, 2017 04:52 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

A Bellefonte man charged with more than 300 counts of indecent assault and child pornography pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced to state prison.

William Beck, 50, was charged in June 2016 after two children alerted authorities that Beck was assaulting and photographing them, the CDT previously reported. The victims were reportedly 7 and 8 years old at the time and lived near Beck.

Beck was charged with a total of 330 counts, including felony counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with minors, aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and child pornography. Misdemeanor charges included indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old and copying obscene material.

According to court records, Beck had entered a guilty plea to all counts in December 2016 but withdrew the plea in March. He was slated to go to trial on Wednesday.

Beck was sentenced to 25-50 years in a state prison, according to Centre County Probation Services.

Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews

