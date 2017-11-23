Penn State students face additional charges after reported burglary on campus

Additional charges were filed against two Penn State students charged late last week.

According to criminal complaints filed by Penn State police, an officer on patrol at about 1 a.m. Sept. 20 observed a group of students near the Wagner Building on the University Park campus. One student, identified as Emile V. Pitt Jr., 18, of Gaithersburg, Md., was reportedly using his cellphone light to illuminate a scale with marijuana on top of it.

When the officer approached, Pitt allegedly attempted to dispose of the marijuana, police said. A plastic storage container and grinder was also found nearby.

A second student at the scene, Joseph C. Bird, 18, of Derwood, Md., was reportedly found with two bongs in a backpack that he admitted was his.

Both Pitt and Bird face previous felony charges related to a reported burglary and robbery on campus on Nov. 16.

Both were charged with misdemeanor charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court documents. Pitt faces an additional charge of tampering with evidence.

Pitt remains in custody at the Centre County Correctional Facility stemming from the felony charges. Bird posted bail Saturday and was arraigned via summons.