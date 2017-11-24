State police investigating double homicide in Osceola Mills

State police at Clearfield are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Osceola Mills.
Troopers responded at about 7:30 a.m. Friday to a residence at 608 Curtin Street. Two bodies — Beth Schultz, 47, and Victoria Schultz,22, both of Osceola Mills — were discovered at the scene, police said.
A third woman, Jessica Schultz, 25, was also shot by the same suspect and was taken to UPMC Altoona for treatment of her injuries, according to police.
The suspect, Cody Bush, 26, of Osceola Mills, reportedly fled the scene in his vehicle.
Bush was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said, near Coal Run Road and state Route 53.
State police, along with the Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office and Coroner’s Office, are investigating the incident.
